Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations issued for city of Medical Lake as wildfire grows

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The whole city of Medical Lake is under a Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuation due to a second-alarm, 500-acre wildfire, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Strong winds are fueling this fire. According to the KREM 2 Weather Team, those winds are expected to persist through 7 p.m. Friday. As the wind calms, it will shift to a more northerly direction.
Multiple aircraft and over a dozen fire engines are heading to the scene.
Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations have been issued for:
- City of Medical Lake
- West to West Medical Lake
- East to Bartholomew
- North to Medical Lake City limits
- South to Greengate
- Residents west of Gray Road
- Residents east to Clear Lake
- Residents south to medical Lake Tyler Road
- Residents north to Greengate Lane
- SR 902 to Green Gate Lane, including Medical Lake Waterfront Park
- Fancher Road
- I-90 on the south
- Medical Lake City Limits on the north
- Silver Lake on the east
- Clear Lake on the west
- East of Silver Lake, specifically the area encompassed by Medical Lake
- Four Lakes road to Lake Side Drive to Granite Lake Road with the southern boundary of I-90
SR 902 is closed in both directions between Walker Lane and Medical Lake due to evacuations, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Shelter in Place orders have been issued for:
- Lakeland Village
- Eastern State Hospital
- Martin Hall
- Pine Lodge
Cheney High School has a Red Cross shelter open now. That shelter is located at 460 N 6th St in Cheney. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows, blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents, and other comfort items
- Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys
- Other items for family members who may have other needs
Those without transport are being evacuated by STA bus. A bus is also being sent to Medical Lake Middle School at 1010 E Lake St, Medical Lake.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.