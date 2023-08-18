Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations issued for city of Medical Lake as wildfire grows

Multiple aircraft and over a dozen fire engines are heading to the scene. The fire is 500 acres at this time.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The whole city of Medical Lake is under a Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuation due to a second-alarm, 500-acre wildfire, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Strong winds are fueling this fire. According to the KREM 2 Weather Team, those winds are expected to persist through 7 p.m. Friday. As the wind calms, it will shift to a more northerly direction.

Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations have been issued for:

City of Medical Lake

West to West Medical Lake

East to Bartholomew

North to Medical Lake City limits

South to Greengate

Residents west of Gray Road

Residents east to Clear Lake

Residents south to medical Lake Tyler Road

Residents north to Greengate Lane

SR 902 to Green Gate Lane, including Medical Lake Waterfront Park

Fancher Road

I-90 on the south

Medical Lake City Limits on the north

Silver Lake on the east

Clear Lake on the west

East of Silver Lake, specifically the area encompassed by Medical Lake

Four Lakes road to Lake Side Drive to Granite Lake Road with the southern boundary of I-90

Spokane Fire District 3 has Upgraded the Wildland Fire for residents living West to Silver Lake. East to Medical Lake... Posted by Spokane County Emergency Management on Friday, August 18, 2023

SR 902 is closed in both directions between Walker Lane and Medical Lake due to evacuations, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

SR 902 at milepost 4 is currently CLOSED in both directions due to a wildfire. This is just south of Medical Lake and north of I-90. No ETA to reopen the roadway and no detours are set at this point. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/kzFRc7a75N — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 18, 2023

Shelter in Place orders have been issued for:

Lakeland Village

Eastern State Hospital

Martin Hall

Pine Lodge

Cheney High School has a Red Cross shelter open now. That shelter is located at 460 N 6th St in Cheney. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents, and other comfort items

Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys

Other items for family members who may have other needs

Those without transport are being evacuated by STA bus. A bus is also being sent to Medical Lake Middle School at 1010 E Lake St, Medical Lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

