Crews responding to wildfire burning on E. Graves Road south of Costco

The fire is around 2-3 acres. Chief Greg Anderson says the fire is burning near a homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 9 is responding to a wildfire on E. Graves Road south of the Costco on North Newport Highway.

The fire is around 2-3 acres and crews are calling this fire the Birdseed Fire. Chief Greg Anderson says the fire is burning near a homeless camp, but it's mostly knocked down and isn't burning towards the Costco.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.