Wildfire

Level 3 evacuations in place for wildfire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County

Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are now open to residents.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for a brush fire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County.

Level 3 evacuations mean GET OUT NOW for residents living in that area.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are now open to residents only.

At this time, no structures are threatened by the fire. This means no homes or buildings are in danger. Residents should still evacuate for their safety.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

