Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle

Spokane County Fire District #3 said the fire burned about 20 to 40 acres in a standing field of wheat before being fully extinguished.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon.

According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m.

According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about 20 to 40 acres in a standing field of wheat. About 30 firefighters were on the scene to extinguish the fire.

Rohrbach said the landowners were very cooperative, and with their help, the fire department was able to work freely to extinguish the fire.

The hot, dry and windy conditions were a dangerous factor in fighting the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Officials say the forward progression of the fire has stopped at this time. Crews are starting the mop up of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.