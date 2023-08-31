Gov. Inslee expands emergency assistance eligibility for Spokane County wildfire victims

The Washington state governor issued a proclamation allowing families without children to apply for cash assistance benefits to recover from wildfire damage.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — In a recent proclamation, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee expanded the Family Emergency Assistance Program (FEAP) for Spokane County wildfire victims.

According to the new proclamation, families without children can now apply for cash assistance benefits to recover from wildfire damage. This expansion is effective from Aug. 31-Sept. 29, 2023.

Families with children are already able to apply for cash assistance. This news comes after the governor issued a state of emergency in response to the Gray and Oregon Road fires on Aug. 19.

Families who want to apply for cash assistance can fill out their application here.

At this time, the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake is 91% contained while the Oregon Road Fire in Elk is 79% contained. Both fires sparked on Friday, Aug. 18 and have destroyed hundreds of homes and taken the lives of two people. For more details on these fires, click here.

