Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Orofino

Clearwater County officials say the fire is threatening structures. At this time, Wixson Heights is being evacuated.

OROFINO, Idaho — Evacuations are in place for a wildfire burning near Orofino.

According to Clearwater County officials, structures are threatened by this fire, though it is not known how many. Residents along Wixson Heights Road are being evacuated to the Tabernacle Church, located at 1839 Michigan Avenue.

Evacuees can also go to the old junior high school gym. The fair barn park is available for animals.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area while crews work.

It is currently not known how big the fire is, how many structures are threatened or if any structures have been lost.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

