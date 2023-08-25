Crews provide a look behind the fire line for 11,000-acre Oregon Road Fire

More than 1,000 personnel have been fighting the Oregon Road Fire since it sparked last Friday.

ELK, Wash. — The devastation of the Oregon Road Fire was shocking to see when KREM 2 took a look behind the fire line with fire crews. With varying terrain and many homes needing protection among the 11,000-acre blaze, the fire has proven a challenge.



"Kind of utilizing, scouting out roads and maximizing our speed and what resources we have as far as plugging in," PNW Tean 3's Kevin Cahill said. "Here we can throw a dozer in, here we need a hand crew again."



Hand crews are working the northern perimeter of the fire, digging out and spraying down any potential hot spots.



"We're taking away all the potential for fires to flare back up," Operation Section Chief Nathan Goodrich said.



"We have a pretty good dent on the perimeter, but a significant amount of the interior we just haven't been able to even kind of get into yet," Cahill said.





The goal is to keep the fire from spreading out, especially with winds and higher temperatures over the next few days. Wind played a huge role in the fire's original spread last Friday with gusts in Elk recorded around 45 miles an hour.



"It was, it was moving," Goodrich said. "A wall of fire. You know this would've been a pretty horrendous sight."

With evacuations loosened to Level 2 Thursday, residents near the fire's starting point are returning to another horrendous site. Some are now living in tents near burned out homes while others are grateful to have something to come back to at all.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.