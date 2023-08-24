'Alive by some miracle' | Family evacuated by Oregon Road fire returns to find cats alive

Reshanna Anderson and her family had to evacuate their home due to the Oregon Road Fire, leaving behind two cats. When they came back, they found both cats alive.

ELK, Wash. — An Elk woman and her family tragically lost their home in the Oregon Road Fire. Despite the tragedy, the family returned to their home and found not one, but two reasons to be grateful.

Reshanna Anderson and her family had to evacuate their home on Friday when the Oregon Road Fire sparked. When the family returned, the found their home had been reduced to nothing but it's foundation. However, the family's two cats miraculously survived the fire with minimal injuries.

Friday was supposed to be a normal day for Anderson and her family. When she saw smoke in the air, however, she and her family evacuated with just the clothes on their backs.

"We has about 30 minutes from the time we got the notice to get out," Anderson said.

Ultimately, her home was destroyed by the fire.

“We worked so hard for this place," she said. "We wanted this place to be a refuge to other people if they went through hardship.”

When the family evacuated, they couldn't find the cats and had to leave them behind. But when they returned, what they found was nothing short of a miracle:

Both cats survived.

“Both of them have their paws burned and their whiskers and their hairs singed, but they're both alive by some miracle," Anderson said. "“Their paws being burned, they had to be running through the ash. It’s really a miracle that they made it.”

Anderson's cats are alive but were still injured in the fire. According to Spokanimal, pets need to be checked out after the destructive wildfires.

“Animals definitely need to be seen. I would say if you've gone to your vet prior, if you have a vet relationship, call them ask them for help," said Dori Peck, director of Spokanimal.

Anderson and her family are now picking up the pieces. It will be a long journey, but she will rebuild with her cats by her side.

“We're alive. We made it," Anderson said. "We have an incredible village that's supporting us.”

