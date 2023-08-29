Fire officials discuss steps for Gray, Oregon Road wildfire cleanup at Riverside High School

People who lost homes in either the Gray or Oregon Road Fire will have to do a lot more than scoop up debris and haul it to the landfill.

CHATTAROY, Wash. — In a packed meeting Monday night at Riverside High School, people who lost homes in the Gray and Oregon Road Fire were told they can't just scoop up debris and haul it to the landfill.



"The way it works is garbage, in this case debris, there's a system," Spokane County Emergency Management deputy director Chandra Fox said .

The first step in that system is an asbestos survey, a requirement for all demolitions in Spokane County, including fire cleanup.

Spokane Regional Clean Air says even if a home was recently constructed, asbestos could still be present in some building materials since it has never been completely banned.



"You can get it in your lungs, so it's a concern for yourselves, it's a concern for us, the garbage guys that are transporting and it's also a concern for the landfill," Steve Wulf, Sunshine Disposal regional manager said.

If the survey comes back negative for asbestos, property owners will need to show proof when they take debris to the landfill.



"When it comes to asbestos, there's going to be packaging requirements and it's pretty strict how we have to follow these in order for us to be able to accept it," Waste Management district manager Eric Keogh said. "So, each load that comes in, we inspect it, and if it's not done right we have to reject it. We don't have a choice."

Between now and Thursday, damage assessment teams will be visiting hard hit areas, collecting information to make a case for the state and federal government to get more resources. Sheriff John Nowels is asking property owners to be patient with the process.



"Our experience in the first two days, they were not warmly welcomed and in fact an armed confrontation with one of our teams," Nowels said. "Folks, we can't do that. We can not do that. They are out here to help you all get the funding you need."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.