Second Harvest Food Bank receives 21,000 pounds of food to help wildfire victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest Food Bank received more than 21,000 pounds of food from the Feed America program.

This food is packaged to help families in crisis situations when they are displaced from their homes. The food is broken down into 17-pound boxes that contain shelf-stable items that can be given out.

"We'll be sending it to food pantries like the one up North for the Oregon Road Fire and to our friends at the Medical Lake Food Bank. We'll be distributing specifically to those areas," Eric Williams from Second Harvest said.

The food bank says it is working with local emergency shelters and food banks to get food to people who need it right now. Second Harvest is part of the Feeding America food program that allows them to get food from other places during a time of crisis.

The 21,000-pound shipment came from California.

