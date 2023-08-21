'No decision is zero risk' | Officals lower evacuation levels for several areas as Gray Fire persists

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — In a press conference held Monday, August 21, 2023, Medical Lake Mayor Terri Cooper, Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach and other officials provided an update on evacuation levels regarding the Gray Fire.
Officials say evacuation levels have been lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready!) for the following areas:
- Gray Road on the West
- Lefevre on the East.
- Fancher on the South.
- Lefevre on the West up to California
- South End of the Elementary School to Hallett
- Hallett North to Campbell
- Campbell East to East end of Middle School
- North to Lake St.
- Everything North of Lake St going east East – turns into Medical Lake Four Lakes
- Medical Lake Four Lakes to I90
- South of I90
- East of 904
- West of Andrus
- North of Jenson
Rohrbach says this will bring a significant number of residents back to the area.
"We wanted to say thank you for the community's patience," Rohrbach said.
However, Rohrbach reminded residents that those evacuation levels are subject to change as crews continue to battle the Gray Fire.
"No decision is zero risk," Rohrbach said.
Mayor Cooper says 5,000 residents have been displaced as a result of the fire. At this time, the fire is estimated at 10,014 acres and is 10% contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
For more information on evacuation levels and other details on the Gray Fire, click here.
