Here's how you can support Spokane County firefighters, wildfire victims while getting your morning coffee

Multiple local coffee shops are offering free drinks to firefighters working on the Gray and Oregon Road fires. Here's how you can support their efforts.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Community support for those impacted by the Spokane County wildfires continues to pour out, and local coffee shops are stepping in to do their part.

Throughout Spokane, multiple local coffee shops are offering free drinks to firefighters and other first responders working on the Gray Fire and the Oregon Road Fire. Additionally, one local shop is hosting a gift card drive to support those who lost their homes or other valuables in the fires.

Here's how local coffee shops and stands are stepping in to support those impacted by the wildfires.

The Wake Up Call- Free drinks for first responders

All 27 Wake Up Call locations around Spokane County are offering free drinks to first responders on Monday, Aug. 21. Firefighters, police and paramedics can get one free drink of any size at any Wake Up Call location.

"We want to thank all of the hardworking people who have been on the front line fighting fires, working tirelessly to rescue people and animals from their homes, and putting their lives on the line to save our neighbors, friends, and families," Wake Up Call said in a Facebook post.

Thank you for all that you do ❤️ Posted by The Wake Up Call on Monday, August 21, 2023

White Dog Coffee- Free drinks for first responders

All White Dog Coffee locations across Spokane County are offering free drinks to first responders now through Wednesday. Any first responder can get one free drink up to a $6 value for free.

"Thank you to everyone fighting fires. Our hearts go out to all affected," an Instagram post read.

Ladder Coffee- Gift card drive

All three Ladder Coffee locations are collecting gift cards for those impacted by the wildfires. The gift cards will be distributed to wildfire victims personally and given to local non-profits. Gift cards can be purchased from local restaurants, Airbnb's, hotels, big box retailers and more.

"Most of these individuals are displaced and have nothing in remains," the shop said in an Instagram post. "This might bring a sense of hope and security that they yet would not have."

Gift cards can be dropped off to any three Ladder Coffee locations or emailed to laddercoffee@gmail.com.

