Where the wildfire smoke in Spokane is coming from

SPOKANE, Wash. — The air quality in Spokane as of Tuesday afternoon is considered moderate but very close to unhealthy for some.
The air quality index is at 100. If it hits 101, it will be categorized as unhealthy for some, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.
A moderate air quality determination means it is acceptable, but for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. The air quality index is based on fine particle pollution and ground-level ozone.
KREM's Thomas Patrick showed how visible the haze is over the majority of eastern Washington.
The smoke is coming from multiple fires. There are some burning in the Idaho Panhandle, eastern Washington and Canada.
The hazy skies are expected to stay through Wednesday.
Here are some ways to protect you and your home from wildfire smoke.
- Masks: N-95 and N-100 masks are the best to block smoke particles.
- Get an air filter: Make sure it contains a HEPA filter, which can reduce smoke particles
- Designate a 'clean room': The health department recommends picking a “clean room” where you can spend time when it’s smoky outside, such as your bedroom. Ideally the room would have few windows and doors and no fireplace. Plan on keeping your air filter in here.
- Keep medication handy: Everyone is susceptible to wildfire smoke, but some groups are at greater risk, including children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with illnesses, according to the health department. If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, ask your doctor what precautions you should take when spending time around wildfire smoke.
- Reduce ventilation in your home: Using the bathroom fan and using the fan over the stove while cooking brings in a lot of outside air.