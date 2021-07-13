Where the wildfire smoke in Spokane is coming from

The current air quality index is 100 and considered moderate, but very close to being unhealthy for some.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The air quality in Spokane as of Tuesday afternoon is considered moderate but very close to unhealthy for some.

The air quality index is at 100. If it hits 101, it will be categorized as unhealthy for some, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

A moderate air quality determination means it is acceptable, but for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. The air quality index is based on fine particle pollution and ground-level ozone.

KREM's Thomas Patrick showed how visible the haze is over the majority of eastern Washington.

Visible satellite sees just how hazy it is across central and eastern Washington and basically all of Idaho too. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/yDvpUIsK1D — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) July 13, 2021

The smoke is coming from multiple fires. There are some burning in the Idaho Panhandle, eastern Washington and Canada.

The hazy skies are expected to stay through Wednesday.

