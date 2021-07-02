Hall Mountain Fire burning 30 acres near US-Canada border

The fire was detected just after 12 p.m. on Friday.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — A fire near the U.S.-Canada border has burned 30 acres.

The Hall Mountain fire was detected on Thursday around 12:10 p.m.

According to the U.S. Forest Service Idaho Panhandle National Forests, five Firebosses, four Large Air Tankers, three Helicopters, a lead plan, air attack, the Panhandle Hotshots, Panhandle Helitack, and an engine with a crew of five are currently fighting the fire.

The fire is located approximately one mile from the U.S.-Canada border, it is burning in heavily timbered Subalpine Fir and dying Lodgepole Pine., according to the USFS.

