Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Inland Northwest

On Saturday morning, the air quality reached the category "Unhealthy for some" in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday morning, the air quality reached the category "Unhealthy for some". This air quality can affect members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. The general public is not likely to be affected. In this category, it is a scale from 101 to 150, as of 11:30 a.m. it is at 119.

Wildfire smoke has created hazy and smoky skies. Several fires in central Idaho and the Asotin Complex Fire created a field of smoke extending as far north as Spokane and Coeur d'Alene during the morning.

In Idaho, the air quality near Coeur d'Alene and further north remains in the "moderate" category. This means that the air quality is acceptable. For some pollutants, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.