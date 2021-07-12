3 fires burning in Okanogan County prompt Level 3 evacuations for Nespelem and surrounding areas

The fires are thought to have been started by lightning, according to Okanagan Emergency Management.

NESPELEM, Wash. — Three fires burning in Okanogan County have prompted Level 3 evacuations for Nespelem and surrounding areas.

The fires are burning near Nespelem, Buffalo Lake, Agency and Cash Creek.

Level 3 evacuations mean to evacuate now.

According to Director of Public Safety Sabrina Desautel all non-essential personnel in Nespelem will be on administrative leave July 13. In addition, Indian Health Services will be closed as well.

SR 155 is open to evacuate from the fires. Shelter is being set up by the Red Cross at the Grand Coulee Elementary School gym.

According to Okanogan Emergency Management, people should be aware of their surroundings and take action now. They said to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding. They advise not to wait for door to door notification and to take action if needed.

The fires burning are the Varden, Delancey and Cedar Creek fires.

Okanogan Emergency Management believes the fires were started by lightning.

It appears that this thunderstorm near Nespelem, north of Grand Coulee around 9pm is the cause of 3 wildfires tonight. Level 3 evacuations have been issued. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/tqeKevyz7g — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) July 13, 2021

As of 11 p.m. on Monday there is no total acreage of the fires.