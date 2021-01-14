Why warming centers, charging stations aren't open in Spokane amid power outages

The COVID-19 pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane said on Thursday that warming centers will not be available to thousands of residents who are still without power after a deadly windstorm due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Two people were killed by fallen trees during the storm in the Inland Northwest.

More than 45,000 Avista customers, many of whom live within Spokane's city limits, were still without power as of 9 a.m. on Thursday

City spokesperson Brian Coddington said the pandemic presents "significant challenges" for needs specific to windstorm damage.

The Red Cross would typically step in to provide a congregate shelter for people in need of short-term assistance after the storm but the agency is unable to do so, Coddington said.

This comes as temperatures on Thursday morning trended almost 20 degrees colder than they were 24 hours prior and overnight lows are expected to dip below freezing throughout the week.

Coddington said the city is also not planning to establish charging stations for people without power due to Washington state's ban on gatherings and other restrictions closing public spaces. These efforts during the 2015 windstorm included the use of public library branches, which remain closed during the pandemic, he added.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency following thestorm that left two people dead. It took 10 days to restore power to all 200,000 customers who lost it during that storm.

Spokane County Emergency Management has taken the lead on helping people with power needs for medical reasons and is partnering with fire departments in that effort, Coddington said.

The following are some steps to take when the power goes out:

Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.

Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.

Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.

Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.

Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.

Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.

How to stay warm during a power outage:

Layer clothing

Put handwarmers in gloves and socks

Close up rooms you won’t be using

Huddle in one small room

Use duct tape and plastic to cove windows for extra insulation

Close blinds and curtains at night

Utilize fireplace or wood stove

Drink warm liquids

Tips for food if power is out longer than two hours:

Half full freezer will hold food safely for about 24 hours.

Full freezer will hold food safely for 48 hours.

Do not open the freezer unless you need to do so.

Refrigerator items like milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy and spoilable leftovers should be packed into a cooler surrounded by ice. Styrofoam coolers are fine as well.

Use "digital quick-response" thermometer to check the food temperature right before you cook or eat it.

Throw away any food with a temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.