Spokane Mayor Woodward will issue emergency order after deadly windstorm

City of Spokane crews are working to clean up several hundred fallen trees in parks, golf courses, roads and neighborhoods, Mayor Nadine Woodward said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said on Thursday that she will issue an emergency order following a deadly windstorm that left widespread damage in its wake.

Two people were killed by fallen trees when the storm hit the Inland Northwest on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of people in the Spokane area and North Idaho are still without power for the second day on Thursday.

Woodward said during an interview on Up with KREM that city crews are working to clean up several hundred fallen trees in parks, golf courses, roadways and neighborhoods. Comstock Park alone lost 50 trees and Woodward said the area "looks like a war zone."

City crews are focusing right now on major roads before moving to residential areas.

The emergency order will speed up the cleaning of debris by getting more crews out, with the possibility of help from contracted crews, Woodward said.

“There’s just too much work for our crews to try to get done right now," she said.

Woodward said she is unsure about the cost of windstorm damage and the city likely will not know more until crews are further into the cleanup process. The city will look into "every avenue possible" to recoup losses from the damage, whether that is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or other avenues, she added.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency following the 2015 windstorm in Spokane that left two people dead. It took 10 days to restore power to all 200,000 customers who lost it during that storm.

The City of Spokane will also provide free disposal of trees and tree limbs following the storm.

Solid Waste Collection will provide curbside clean green pickup the week of Jan. 18 for customers who subscribe to the service. Free disposal will also be available at the Waste to Energy Facility (WTE), 2900 S. Geiger Blvd., starting Friday, Jan. 15, and running through Saturday, Jan. 30.