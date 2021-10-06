Who is Dr. Frank Velázquez? Interim Spokane health officer permanently appointed to role

Velázquez served in the role of interim health officer following the November 2020 firing of Dr. Bob Lutz. Here's what to know about Spokane County's health officer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Board of Health (BOH) unanimously approved Dr. Francisco "Frank" Velázquez as permanent health officer for Spokane County, nearly one year after the firing of former Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Velázquez has served in the role of interim health officer since the November 2020 firing of Lutz, a decision that sparked controversy and has led to an ongoing debate. After serving as health officer for more than three years and leading Spokane County through the coronavirus pandemic, Spokane Regional Health District Administrator (SRHD) Amelia Clark asked Lutz to resign and he was subsequently fired in a board meeting. There was significant public outcry with thousands of emails submitted to the board in support of Dr. Lutz.

Spokane County Commissioner and Board of Health member Al French initially put Velázquez's name on the table for the interim health officer position in November 2020. French initially informed the board that Velázquez was only interested in serving as interim health officer and did not want the role permanently.

In a news release from December 2020, SRHD wrote that Velázquez would hold the position until the BOH completed the recruitment process for a permanent health officer. In a meeting that same month, Clark said the health district was searching for qualified candidates across the country.

Washington state law requires that local health officers be "an experienced physician licensed to practice medicine."

Dr. Velázquez received a Doctor of Medicine at Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and completed his training at the Mallory Institute of Pathology and the Boston University Medical Center, according to SRHD. He also has a master's degree in Healthcare Management and Policy from Harvard University School of Health.

Velázquez has held leadership positions at healthcare and academic institutions throughout the US, according to SRHD, and led several companies in California before moving to Spokane in 2021 to serve as President and CEO of Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories.