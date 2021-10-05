SRHD to approve new Health Officer position at Wednesday meeting

Mary Kuney is up for the position after the firing of Dr. Bob Lutz in November 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health (BOH) is going to approve the new Health Officer position and their salary at a 12 p.m. meeting on Wednesday.

Mary Kuney is the board member up for the position. Kuney is the Spokane County Commissioner for District 2.

The open position comes after the firing of Dr. Bob Lutz in November of 2020. The firing of Lutz was subject to a nearly year-long debate.

Lutz's sudden departure came after the county BOH asked for his resignation, citing 'personnel issues.' Amelia Clark, the Administrative Officer at the Spokane Regional Health District, said she brought concerns about Lutz to the board during an executive session in October 2020.

Lutz said Clark fired him, in violation of state law which states he can only be fired by a public vote of the board.

The health district initially said the health board had given Clark its approval to ask for Lutz to step down, but later clarified that the health board hadn't voted on whether to terminate Lutz or made any decisions related to his employment.

The executive team at SRHD was notified on Thursday evening that Lutz was no longer an employee, while staff were notified before 8 a.m. on Friday Oct. 30, 2020, according to Clark.

The board voted 8-4 in favor of his termination on Oct. 31, 2020. The same night, they unanimously approved a new interim health officer, Dr. Frank Velazquez.

To add to the controversy, SRHD Administrator Amelia Clark was under investigation by the Washington State Board of Health to determine whether or not she violated state law by firing Lutz.

Clark has said she merely told him to resign or she would recommend to the board that they fire him.

The health district initially said the health board had given Clark its approval to ask for Lutz to step down, but later clarified that the health board hadn't voted on whether to terminate Lutz or made any decisions related to his employment.