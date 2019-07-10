PULLMAN, Wash. — The City of Pullman has been fined $2,700 for violations stemming from its rescue efforts during the city's historic April flood.

The fire department rescued 22 people, including an infant, during the flooding, according to Pullman Mayor and Fire Department spokesman Glenn Johnson.

The fines stem from safety violations while crews used a front-end loader to rescue people.

The front-end loader was used in multiple situations, including one where a group of firefighters used the vehicle to rescue eight people from a gas station, one of whom was having a diabetic emergency.

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries cited the city for three $900 violations that occurred during the flooding on April 9, totaling $2,700.

The city's finance department paid the fines after deciding to not appeal them, Johnson said.

The first violation occurred when the fire department used a front-end loader carrying three firefighters at four different locations during the flood. The state said the violation was due to the operator having "no swift water rescue training," Johnson said.

The second fine came from allowing firefighters wearing their gear to be unsecured in the bucket of the front-end loader without personal flotation devices or a helmet appropriate for water rescues, according to Johnson.

RELATED: Pullman sees 11th straight day of measurable rain after flooding

The last fine was due to the city not providing and requiring "the use of appropriate safety devices and safeguards, including allowing an employee to ride unsecured" in the front-end loader, Johnson said.

Heston said there were no injuries during the flooding.

RELATED: Pullman issues state of emergency after flooding

RELATED: How Pullman's bridges were prepared for flooding

RELATED: Flood waters too much for Pullman storm drains, mayor says

The following video compares Pullman's 2019 flooding with its 1996 flooding.