Multiple school districts across eastern Washington close Wednesday due to bomb threats

After receiving an email about "bombs" being hidden in schools, three districts made the decision to close for the day on Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, Wash. — Multiple school districts across eastern and central Washington made the decision to close Wednesday after they all received an email suggesting a bomb threat.

Davenport School District, Almira School District and the Wilbur School District all made the decision to close and release the students for the day. Reardan School District did not specifically receive the email but went into a "Secure and Teach" protocol after a neighboring school received one.

Davenport School District

The Davenport School District (DSD) evacuated all schools in the district Wednesday morning after receiving an email about "bombs" being hidden in schools.

According to a Facebook post from the district, the email reportedly came in at 11:05 a.m. and was sent to numerous schools across the state. At that time, the district evacuated all schools and called the police and a bomb dog from Fairchild Air Force Base.

As a precaution, the district made the decision to close all schools for the day on Wednesday.

DSD said students are able to be picked up at the Trinity Church in Davenport, located at 1101 1st Street. Parents are asked to sign their children out with their teacher. Buses will not run until at least 12:30 p.m.

The district said parents who are not able to pick up their children should call the district so they can watch them until the end of the day.

Parents can call these numbers for more information:

Noelle Carstens: 509-499-9489

Sarita Hopkins: 509-592-6221

Chad Prewitt: 509-280-0329

Almira School District

ACH High School received an email suggesting a bomb threat. Because of this, the middle school Coulee City and rural Hartline students will be release at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wilbur School District

Schools in the Wilbur Crestline School District relocated to a local church and are starting the process of parent reunification after they received a similar email. Parents are being asked not to come to the school, as they will be contacted directly about picking up their children.

Buses will take students home, but parents are welcome to pick their children up.

Reardan School District

The Reardan School District is in a "Secure and Teach" protocol Wednesday due to a bomb threat at a neighboring school. Secure and Teach means all students remain indoors, outside doors are locked and classes continue like normal.

The superintendent told KREM 2 there is no immediate threat to students and this is part of a group of threats made throughout the state today

