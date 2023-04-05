Documents show how East Valley High students threatened violence against LGBTQ+ classmates

According to court documents, the boys talked about committing acts of violence against LGBTQ+ students and exchanged photos of weapons in a group chat.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenage boys talked online about assaulting and shooting East Valley High School (EVHS) students who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to newly released court documents.

The three boys were arrested and charged with threats to bomb and injure property in relation to threats made against LGBTQ+ students on March 30. According to court documents, the boys talked about committing acts of violence against their LGBTQ+ classmates and exchanged photos of weapons in a group chat. The threats caused the entire East Valley School District to close on March 31 to ensure student and staff safety. The incident took place just three days after a deadly school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. where three students and three staff members were killed.

On the evening of March 30, a "concerned citizen" was added to a group chat on Snapchat. The witness told police the group chat name was a homophobic slur and included EVHS students.

The witness told police they became concerned with the contents of the group chat after members started talking about "the commission of acts of violence, including shooting" against LGBTQ+ students. The witness emailed the EVHS principal and assistant principal about the group chat and included several screenshots and screen recordings of the chat.

At approximately 2 a.m. on March 31, both principals and the witness went to the police department to speak with investigators. While they were there, the witness allowed investigators to review and document the group chat, which was still ongoing at the time.

A Spokane County sheriff's deputy contacted the district superintendent and told him about the situation. It was decided then that school would be canceled district-wide on March 31.

According to documents, three teenage boys started talking about plans to assault and shoot LGBTQ+ students. The teens threatened acts of violence against those students and used homophobic slurs during the discussion. At some point, one teen said he had "2 20 gauges a 7 mm and 9 and a 45." Another teen also shared a photo of "what appears to be a hand holding a semi-automatic pistol with a drum (high capacity) magazine."

Investigators ultimately developed probable cause to charge the three students with threats to bomb or injure property, a felony. Two of the teens were arrested at their homes and taken to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention.

The third teen was out of town at the time of the incident and turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. When talking with investigators' he said he was "trying to keep the group's plans a non-violent thing" and said it was a joke.

He made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday.

