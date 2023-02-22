Multiple North Idaho schools placed on 'safety hold' for false threats

Police have responded to false threats at Lake City High School and schools in Boundary County. However, they don't believe the threats are credible.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Several schools across North Idaho and the state were placed on a 'safety hold' Wednesday after they received what police believe are false threats.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said local police departments have responded to a series of false threats at Lake City High School and schools in the Boundary County School District. Threats were also made towards schools in southern Idaho. However, ISP does not believe the threats are credible and officers are currently leaving the scene.

According to an email sent to parents, the Coeur d'Alene School District (CDASD) said a threat was called into Lake City High School early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene police said the threat was of a possible active shooter. As a precaution, all district schools were placed in "a safety hold" that has since been lifted.

"At present, we do not see anything that would indicate that this was a credible threat," the email said.

According to the Boundary County School District (BCSD), a 911 call was made about an active shooter. Bonners Ferry High School and Boundary County Middle School were placed on lockdown and Valley View Elementary School was placed on a safety hold.

As of 10:42 a.m., police have checked and cleared the schools as safe.

North Idaho schools were not the only ones impacted by false threats Wednesday: multiple schools in Nampa, Caldwell and Twin Falls were placed on lockdowns after police received a report of an active shooter as part of a "nationwide hoax."

Sergeant Jared Reneau with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department said the information they received suggests the threat came from outside the area and there wasn’t ever a threat to anyone at LCHS.

ISP said these threats are being made at "several jurisdictions across the region." Precautions are being taken with every case, but ISP believes the threats are not valid.

Debbie Critchfield, Idaho's Superintendent of Public Instruction, said she is aware of the threats and they do not appear to be valid.

"State Department of Education staff have been in touch with districts and will continue to stay apprised of the situation," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

