Lewis and Clark High School, North Central High School placed on lockdown due to hoax

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Spokane Public Schools, the Spokane Police Department responded to a hoax shooting report at two local high schools.
What we know:
- The Spokane Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at Lewis and Clark High School
- Spokane Public Schools has confirmed that this appears to be a prank swatting hoax
- The Spokane Police Department have a heavy police presence outside of Lewis and Clark High School
- North Central High School is also on lockdown
- Both high schools will remain on lockdown until the situation is evaluated
- Spokane police said they have done multiple sweeps of the schools and have found no evidence of a shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
