Lewis and Clark High School, North Central High School placed on lockdown due to hoax

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Spokane Public Schools, the Spokane Police Department responded to a hoax shooting report at two local high schools.

What we know:

The Spokane Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at Lewis and Clark High School

Spokane Public Schools has confirmed that this appears to be a prank swatting hoax

North Central High School is also on lockdown

Both high schools will remain on lockdown until the situation is evaluated

Spokane police said they have done multiple sweeps of the schools and have found no evidence of a shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

