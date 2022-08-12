School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. —
School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9
Closed
- Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely)
- Mary Walker School District: No student access day
Delayed
- Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay
- Davenport School District: 2-hour delay
- Harrington Public Schools: 2-hour delay
- Sprague Lamont School District: 2-hour delay, no preschool
- St. John Endicott Cooperative Schools: 2-hour delay
- Wilbur School District: 2-hour delay
Snow falling across the Inland Northwest will continue through early Friday morning. Much of the region, including Spokane will pick up about 3 to 4 inches of snow by the time it comes to an end. Winter weather advisories remain in place through noon on Friday for the anticipated impacts on the morning commute.
The Cascades and northeastern Washington have already picked up some decent snow. A couple inches on the ground by the afternoon will only increase through the evening. The highest totals in the Inland Northwest will be from Deer Park to the north.
A few light showers will come to an end Friday morning, offering a little break in the action before the next round arrives early Saturday morning.
For more on Friday's snow, click here.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.