Spokane snow: Timing and totals for Thursday's storm

About four inches of snow forecast for Spokane during the day on Thursday, with up to 6" of snow possible.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest.

This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.

Drivers should be prepared for tough conditions on the roads, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Timing

The snowstorm should arrive before 10 am on Thursday in central Washington. Spokane will see snow around the noon hour, while most of North Idaho won't see snow until the afternoon hours, by 4 pm at the very latest.

Heavy snow is expected to continue for the rest of the day Thursday but should end late Thursday evening or Friday morning. North Idaho locations are most likely to see Friday morning snow and thus snow totals are higher there.

Snow timing for Spokane is mainly a Thursday afternoon and evening event. Start time likely around 12pm. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/pqQfuJcnHV — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) December 7, 2022

How much snow

Spokane, Ritzville, and northern Columbia Basin: 3-5" of snow

Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint, and northeastern Washington: 3-6" snow

The Palouse: 2-4" of snow, and a little more for Moscow

Omak: 2-4" snow

Moses Lake: 1-3" snow

Lewiston: Less than an inch of snow

Updated snowfall forecast for THURSDAY & FRIDAY MORNING's snow storm. Still think around 4" for Spokane. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/xVp8rcdxnq — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) December 7, 2022

Travel conditions could be heavily impacted. As usual, we'll see the most focus and resources going to major highways and city arterials. Side streets will get an additional layer of moderate snow on top of the packed snow and ice that remains on them thanks to last week's storm.

Safe to say that side streets are going to stay very snowy and icy for the foreseeable future until significant warming takes place, which is not in the extended forecast.