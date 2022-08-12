Communities around Spokane dissatisfied with city's plow work ahead of next snowstorm

The city says it understands people's frustrations during the winter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Northwesters are trying to get ahead of incoming snow, but some people living on streets still covered with snow from the last storm are feeling a little left behind, which can leave room for more problems.

"Crestline was not only covered in snow, but because it wasn't plowed for a few days after the snow storm, it got covered in a layer of really slick ice," South Hill resident Blair Anundson said. "Then we have the fog, the freezing rain, it became really treacherous."

The city says it understands people's frustrations during the winter. City Communications Manager Kirstin Davis says last week's snow storm put city plows to work.

"One of the challenges with this snow fall was so much came down," Davis said. "Crews had to keep going over those arterials and then residential roads get pretty deep and slushy, then it freezes. So, it's challenging."

She says the way the city clears off roads can be different every snowfall.

"I think people think there's sort of a perfect system to it, but the way the puzzle comes together is different every time the weather changes," Davis said.

While most understand the city has a lot of ground to cover in a full-city plow, when streets get left behind or need a second run-through, some people wonder if the city has enough resources to handle the winter weather.

"I know that when it gets to be this time of year, those workers are putting in long hours," Anderson said. "And if there are more of them, they might be able to cover more ground. But, the city has to be willing to invest the resources to make that happen."

The city says its plows have already used nearly 200,000 gallons of liquid deicer and 400 tons of traction sand. But, the city says it's prepared for the rest of the winter ahead. Anyone who feels like their block still needs to be plowed can call 311 to request service.

