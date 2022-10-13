North Elementary & Larson Heights schools placed on lockdown as officers are searching for burglary suspect in home nearby

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area and stay inside their homes if they live nearby the Larson Heights area in Moses Lake North.

MOSES LAKE NORTH, Wash. — North Elementary and Larson Heights schools in the Moses Lake North area are under lockdown as officers are looking for burglary suspects inside a home nearby on Thursday morning.

At this time, the Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting there is police presence on Adair Street, which is closed to both schools in the area.

Police is asking residents to avoid that area and stay inside their homes if they live nearby the North Elementary and Larson Heights schools area.