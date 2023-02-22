Multiple southern Idaho schools placed in lockdown after 'hoax' threats

Police agencies confirmed the false threats of an active shooter at schools across southern Idaho Wednesday are part of a "nationwide hoax."

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple schools across southern Idaho were evacuated or placed into lockdown Wednesday morning after police agencies reported false active shooter calls as part of a "nationwide hoax."

Idaho State Police said schools received the false reports in "several jurisdictions across the region." Local police are taking precautions in every case, but the threats are not considered valid. Law enforcement said no attacks or injuries are verified.

A spokesperson with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said the "spoof calls" reported attacks took place at several schools, forcing law enforcement and administration to place facilities into lockdown as a precaution.

The West Ada School District said the calls are coming from the same phone number, reporting there is an active shooter at the given school. The calls consist of a pre-recorded message, and have been happening frequently in recent months.

Twin Falls School District

Students were evacuated from Canyon Ridge High School Wednesday morning after receiving a report of an active shooter. As a precautionary manner, Twin Falls High School and other schools in the area were placed in a soft lockdown.

According to Twin Falls School District, administration and police searched the schools, and found no student injuries or firearms.

Students with transportation were released from Canyon Ridge High School advisory classes at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. If a student does not have transportation, they are able to stay at the school until a parent can pick them up.

The Twin Falls School District said calling in may take some time based on limited phone lines.

Nampa School District

The Nampa Police Department said it also received a call reporting a "non-credible" threat at Columbia High School Wednesday morning. The school was initially placed on hall check.

Nampa Police requested to put the school in lockdown shortly after 10 a.m. and began clearing the entire building. At 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said Columbia High School had been cleared and is no longer on lockdown/hall check.

The Nampa School District said normal operations have resumed at Columbia High School. In an update around 12:05 p.m., the district said release times and school buses will continue on their normal schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The public is asked to report information or anything suspicious to the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257.

School has been cleared and is no longer on lockdown.

No threat was located and the incident appears to be part of the regional hoax.

Caldwell School District

The Caldwell Police Department said all schools in the city are operating normally Wednesday afternoon after a security sweep. Caldwell High School was placed in lockdown after schools in the area received non-legitimate threats.

"Law enforcement is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available," the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said. "It should be noted that in the past week, similar instances involving hoax calls into schools have occurred in Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada."

Boise School District

The Boise School District said it did receive a phone call reporting a threat Wednesday, but did not indicate which school the call targeted. The district said the Boise Police Department, along with other agencies in the region, determined the calls are not credible.

"We take all threats of violence seriously and are monitoring the situation," Boise Police said. "We are working with our law enforcement partners to track down the source of the calls. Police remind everyone to remain vigilant and if you see something suspicious to please call Boise Police at 208-377-6790."

West Ada School District

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said its dispatch agencies have also received false reports of school shootings Wednesday. None of the calls have been deemed valid and investigators are working to track where the calls are coming from.

The West Ada School District said none of its schools have received any threats as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. There is an increased presence of school resource officers at facilities in the West Ada School District.

Meridian Police ask for anyone with information on the hoax active shooter calls to contact its department at 208-846-7300. Idahoans can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield released the following statement Wednesday morning in response to the false threats to schools in the area:

"I am aware that several schools were impacted today by threats of violence, and that the threats do not appear to be valid. State Department of Education staff have been in touch with districts and will continue to stay apprised of the situation. I'm thankful for the quick action from school administrators and law enforcement to ensure the safety of students in the affected schools."

KTVB's sister station in Denver, KUSA, reports Colorado law enforcement agencies responded to threats made against at least 11 different schools Wednesday morning.

The FBI, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are working with law enforcement agencies in the area to determine the source of the threats.

