Two women attacked in Manito Park area

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating after two women reported they were attacked in the Manito Park area earlier this month.

According to the Spokane Police Department, the attacks happened on Thursday, Jan. 20 during the morning hours. Police say a man grabbed two different women. Police did not have specific locations for the attacks but say they happened in the Manito Park area.

Spokane Police say the Special Victims Unit is investigating the two attacks and is actively working leads at this time.

Anyone who might have witnessed the attacks or has information about a suspect can contact the Spokane Police Department.

Personal safety tips

The Seattle Police Department has some tips for personal safety.

When Walking

Avoid 'autopilot' - pay attention to your surroundings.

Look up, look around and avoid looking down at your phone.

Walk with purpose and confidence.

If wearing headphones, make sure you are still able to hear outside noises.

Things to Consider

If you have an uncomfortable feeling - listen to it. Don't be afraid to cross the street, go into a nearby business, or ask someone for help.

Think about lighting - if walking at night, stick to well-lit areas.

Plan your route to avoid uninhabited parks, parking lots, garages, alleys, etc.

If Someone Confronts You

If a car follows you, don't approach it. Instead, turn and walk in the opposite direction.

If someone demands your wallet or phone, it's always safer to hand it over than to risk injury.

If someone tries to grab you, make a scene. Scream, kick, fight. Do what you can to get away. Make noise. Yell "Help! Police!"