Man killed in police shooting after allegedly holding knife to infant

The suspect later died at the hospital and the infant is uninjured, according to Spokane police.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was killed in a shooting incident with police after he allegedly held a knife to an infant at a Spokane residence on Monday afternoon.

According to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) received a call from a hysterical woman at 12:48 p.m. The woman reportedly told police that her baby was dead.

When officers arrived at a house on the 2400 block of East Desmet Avenue, police said a man was holding a knife to an infant. During the incident, Meidl said shots were fired by two police officers.

After shots were fired, Meidl said police immediately began conducting first aid on the suspect until he was transported to a nearby hospital. According to Meidl, the suspect later died at the hospital. The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.

The infant involved in the incident was uninjured, according to police.

While officers were on their way to the residence, Meidl said they were informed of a possible domestic violence situation. Police do not know the relationship between the baby, woman and the suspect.

Meidl said it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.

A Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) investigation into the incident is underway at this time, according to police.

Meidl said the 2400 block of East Desmet Avenue is currently blocked off and will be for several hours.