Crime

Shooting on South Hill leaves one man hospitalized

According to sources, police did detain a man who matched witness descriptions. The police are not actively searching for a shooter at this time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was shot earlier this evening on the South Hill at Sixth and Cedar.

Police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. after hearing reports of the shooting. When they arrived, the found a man with a gunshot wound. He has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to sources, police did detain a man who matched witness descriptions. SPD officials have labeled the man as a person of interest and not a suspect at this point.

This is an ongoing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

