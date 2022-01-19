Spokane County Sheriff searching for missing man after car found crashed near Newman Lake

26-year-old Justin R. Hoff is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, and weighing 250 pounds.

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel and deputies are searching for missing 26-year-old Justin R. Hoff.

Deputies are searching for Hofffor in the Newman Lake area after his vehicle was found crashed near N. Koth Road and E. Hauser Lake Road. Hoff was not found in or near the vehicle, according to deputies.

Along with Search and Rescue personnel, Hoff's family members have also been searching the area throughout the day but have been unsuccessful in locating him.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office report, it is unknown if Hoff walked from the vehicle or where he could be, but searchers would like to find him and check his welfare.

Hoff is described as a white man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 250 pounds. He has red hair and it is not known what clothes he is wearing or if he is dressed for the conditions.