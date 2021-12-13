Missing elderly man found safe, Spokane police say

SPOKANE, Wash. — UPDATE: Leistico has been found safe according to Spokane police.
Spokane police are searching for a vulnerable man who was reported missing Monday afternoon.
According to a press release, Dwayne Leistico, 74, was last seen shortly after noon on Dec. 13 in the 3100 block of N. Division St. near Pounders Jewelry. Leistico is said to have medical ailments which can make him easily confused and vulnerable to harm if he does not take his medication.
The elderly man was last seen wearing a military veteran baseball hat, a forest green jacket, blue jeans and walking with a cane. He is 5’8'' tall and around 185 pounds.
Anyone with information about Leistico’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. SPD also instructed citizens who manage to find Leistico to call 911 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.