Missing elderly man found safe, Spokane police say

Dwayne Leistico, 74, has been found. Spokane police had been searching for him since earlier this afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — UPDATE: Leistico has been found safe according to Spokane police.

Spokane police are searching for a vulnerable man who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, Dwayne Leistico, 74, was last seen shortly after noon on Dec. 13 in the 3100 block of N. Division St. near Pounders Jewelry. Leistico is said to have medical ailments which can make him easily confused and vulnerable to harm if he does not take his medication.

The elderly man was last seen wearing a military veteran baseball hat, a forest green jacket, blue jeans and walking with a cane. He is 5’8'' tall and around 185 pounds.