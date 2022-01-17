x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Suspect killed in shooting during traffic stop in Puyallup, deputy uninjured

A PCSD deputy pulled a vehicle over around 10 p.m. and advised dispatchers someone had a firearm. About a minute later, the deputy “radioed shots were fired.”

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was killed after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Puyallup Sunday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD). The deputy involved was not injured in the incident.

The shooting happened on the 13400 block of Canyon Rd E, which is near the intersection of Canyon Road and 136th St Ct E.

According to the PCSD, a deputy pulled a vehicle over around 10 p.m. and advised dispatchers someone in the vehicle had a firearm. About a minute later, the deputy “radioed shots were fired.”

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

Medical aid was called to the scene and life-saving measures were given to a passenger in the back seat, but the suspect died at the scene, according to the PCSD.

The driver and another passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over were not injured in the incident.

The Pierce County Force Investigation team was called to the scene and is investigating. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

In Other News

Here's how you can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Inland Northwest