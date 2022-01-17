Suspect killed in shooting during traffic stop in Puyallup, deputy uninjured

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was killed after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Puyallup Sunday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD). The deputy involved was not injured in the incident.
The shooting happened on the 13400 block of Canyon Rd E, which is near the intersection of Canyon Road and 136th St Ct E.
According to the PCSD, a deputy pulled a vehicle over around 10 p.m. and advised dispatchers someone in the vehicle had a firearm. About a minute later, the deputy “radioed shots were fired.”
Medical aid was called to the scene and life-saving measures were given to a passenger in the back seat, but the suspect died at the scene, according to the PCSD.
The driver and another passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over were not injured in the incident.
The Pierce County Force Investigation team was called to the scene and is investigating. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
