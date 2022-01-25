Freeman High School shooting victims, survivors share impact statements: Day two

People impacted by the Freeman High School shooting are sharing the lasting effects of that day with the court and shooter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the second day, Students, parents, counselors, teachers and other members of the community are sharing the impact that the Freeman High School shooting had had on their lives.

About 150 people are expected to share their victim impact statements with the court over the next few weeks. Those statements are being shared in-person, via zoom, or written statements.

The victim impact statements give the people affected by the shooting a chance to share their stories ahead of sentencing, which is expected in a few weeks.

Caleb Sharpe, the shooter, has been present in court as victim advocates read statements from those impacted by the shooting that took place four years ago. Many of the statements said his actions altered the fabric of their lives. On the first day of testimony, the shooter stared down at the table as those statements were being read.

Nearly all statements have asked the judge to give the shooter the maximum sentence. An equal number of speakers ended their statements with the phrase "Freeman Strong."

"I ask for the maximum sentence to be handed down," an advocate read on behalf of a victim. "At least that would make a small bit of justice and peace of mind for those families impacted the most and for our entire community."

Check back on this article throughout the day for updates from court on Tuesday.

Here are some of the statements shared on the first day:

"I am constantly suspicious of people and my students, and I think I am the worst teacher for it. I can not trust my students as I did before. I regularly think is this it? Is it going to happen again? Is it him, or her?"