Former Newport school resource officer accused of lewd conduct, sexual abuse of a minor

Raul Lopez turned himself in to investigators on Jan. 23 and was charged with lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16, according to Newport PD.

NEWPORT, Wash. — A former Newport Police school resource officer was booked into the Bonner County Jail on charges of lewd conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, according to a release from the Newport Police Department (NPD).

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) notified NPD that Raul Lopez, who was an NPD officer at the time, had "serious criminal allegations" against him. According to police, the alleged crimes occurred in Bonner County, where Lopez lives.

Lopez was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. He then resigned from his position with NPD on Jan. 21, 2022.

BCSO notified NPD that Lopez turned himself into investigators on Jan. 23, 2022. He was booked into the Bonner County Jail and charged with three counts of Lewd Conduct with a Minor Child Under 16 Years Old and two count of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 16 Years Old.

According to NPD, Lopez was assigned as a school resource officer at the Newport Unified School District. NPD said they have informed the district of all allegations that "were unrelated to his official capacity or his former position as a police officer."

"The thoughts and prayers of the Newport Police Department staff are with the victim and the victim’s family," Newport Police Chief Mark Duxbury said in a statement. "We are sickened, shocked, and angered by the alleged conduct of Mr. Lopez. This is an on-going investigation by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office; therefore, I cannot provide any additional information.”

At this time, Lopez is still in custody on a $150,000 bond.