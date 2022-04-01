Owyhee County deputies shoot, kill man linked to missing Boise teen

Officials say 54-year-old Charles Castro charged at the deputies with a weapon while they were trying to serve a civil protection order.

MURPHY, Idaho — An investigation is underway after two Owyhee County deputies shot a man Monday afternoon, fatally wounding him.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office had been called out to an address on Rim Rock Lane northeast of Murphy to serve a civil protection order on 54-year-old Charles Castro.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a Tuesday press conference that the man's wife had asked for the protection order, which required Castro to move out of their shared home.

When the deputies told Castro that he would need to leave, he became "agitated," according to the sheriff's office, and charged at the deputies while holding a weapon.

Both deputies ordered Castro to drop the weapon, but he refused, officials said.

"The deputies at a certain point both fired their weapons at Mr. Castro, and Mr Castro received mortal wounds in this incident," Donahue said.

Castro died at the scene. Both deputies, whose names have not been released, are on paid leave per standard procedure.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Donahue said law enforcement had been called out six or seven times in the last two weeks for disturbances at the home.

"This is not a result that we like to see happen. We don't want to see this happen, but unfortunately, it did happen," the sheriff said.

Castro, who was convicted of lewd conduct with a child in 1998 in an unrelated case, was interviewed by Boise Police about the disappearance in 2011, the Idaho Press reported. No charges were filed, and Castro has denied any involvement in the disappearance.

Donahue said both he and Owyhee County Sheriff Perry Grant are aware of Castro's connection to the cold case, but did not have any further comment.

The findings of the CITF task force will be forwarded to the county prosecutor for review in the coming months.

Watch more Local News: