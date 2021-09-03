North Idaho sex offender caught in Florida after 21 years on the run

Philip Faris Jenison was Idaho’s longest absconded sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The last time anyone in North Idaho saw Philip Faris Jenison was more than two decades ago.

He was convicted for molestation in 1995 and required by law to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. He didn’t. Instead, Jenison fled.

On Friday, U.S. Marshals caught up with the 75-year-old in Florida, according to a report from KREM 2's news partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

“The U.S Marshals Service remains relentless in its pursuit of sex offenders who attempt to evade justice for the crimes they commit against children,” said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida in a prepared statement.

Jenison was Idaho’s longest absconded sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry, Jenison committed lewd conduct with a minor child in North Idaho in December 1995.

He served time in prison and when he was released, he was required to register with the National Sex Offender Registry. According to WFLA in Tampa, Fla., he was living under the alias of Phillip Kane in Pasco County.

Jenison was arrested in Dixie County and taken to jail, WFLA reported.

He will be extradited to Idaho, officials said. He also faces charges of failure to register as a sex offender in both Pasco and Dixie counties.

“Due to great police work by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Detective Todd Jackson and in collaboration with the US Marshals, he was tracked and apprehended,” read an email to The Press.