Two people killed after fatal crash on Highway 57 in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Two people were killed after a fatal car crash on Highway 57, near milepost 10.5, in Bonner County on Monday.

According to a press release by the Idaho State Police (ISP), a red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup was traveling northbound when it was struck head-on by a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on Monday at approximately 3:33 p.m.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 47-year-old man of Priest River, and the driver of the Sonoma pickup, a 34-year-old man from Nordman, both died from their injuries at the scene.

Both drivers at the time were not wearing seatbelts, according to the police report. The victim's families have been notified.

During the crash, Highway 57 in the area of the crash was partially blocked for approximately four and a half hours.



ISP is investigating the incident.

