Driver arrested for vehicular assault in collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road

The collision is blocking one southbound lane, according to WSP.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol.

According to WSP, the crash is blocking one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. The lane will be blocked for an extended period of time.

At this time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is on its way for traffic control, according to WSP.

#Update Collision is blocking one SB lane not NB. Serious injuries reported. Lane will be blocked for an extended period of time. RS pic.twitter.com/5CQusPeteu — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) September 22, 2022

#Update one driver under arrest for vehicular assault. WSDOT enroute for traffic control. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) September 23, 2022

