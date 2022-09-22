x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Driver arrested for vehicular assault in collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road

The collision is blocking one southbound lane, according to WSP.
Credit: WSP

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol.

According to WSP, the crash is blocking one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. The lane will be blocked for an extended period of time.

At this time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is on its way for traffic control, according to WSP.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Medical Lake dog trainer charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, abuse

Before You Leave, Check This Out