3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Elk

ELK, Wash. — Two people are in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash near North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). Two people were in one car while one person was in the other car.

Two people were transported via Life Flight to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their status is not known at this time.

One person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

North Elk Chattaroy Road is blocked at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

