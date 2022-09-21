Spokane police responding to fatal motorcycle crash on East Euclid Ave. and North Nelson St.

At this time, Euclid is blocked off between Regal and Nelson.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a fatal motorcycle crash in the area of East Euclid Ave. and North Nelson St.

According to a witness on scene, two motorcycles were racing in the area before one rider crashed and the other took off.

As of now, Euclid is blocked off between Regal and Nelson. Avista is also on scene to repair a telephone pole and other utilities that received minor damages in the crash.

No other details on this incident have been released at this time.

BREAKING: A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Euclid and Regal in NE Spokane. Witnesses told me they heard 2 bikes racing and then one crashed… other motorcycle sped off. Police have the road blocked while they investigate. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/SFiUEBlPv5 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) September 22, 2022

