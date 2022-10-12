Damaged and stolen Pride flags prompt Cheney Police to investigate a possible hate crime

The Cheney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in resolving incident involving a possible hate crime flags were vandalized.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department is asking for public aid to help identify suspects responsible for a possible hate crime. The suspects were seen on camera stealing and damaging flags from a Cheney home.

According to police, suspects took and vandalized several flags and banners representing the homeowner’s religious and political values.

The incident happened on Sept. 30, 2022, at approximately 11:51 p.m. Three suspects were caught on camera. None of their faces were caught on camera.

The first suspect wore a solid black tank top, black Adidas sweatpants, and checkered Vans shoes. He also had a ski mask covering his face.

The second suspect was wearing a Hollister-brand sweatshirt, and the third suspect was wearing a "CAT" brand sweatshirt and pants. Both the second and third suspects wore hooded sweatshirts while wearing masks that covered their faces.

Cheney Police investigating possible Hate Crime incident 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheney Police Department non-emergency line at (509) 535-9233, referencing case number 1-22-000928.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.