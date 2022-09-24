Man shot Friday night in Spokane Valley now in stable condition

Officials say a suspect and two juveniles were taken into custody.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One man is in stable condition after being shot late Friday night in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block of E. 4th Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and provided first aid until EMS arrived on scene. The man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition at the moment.

The suspect, identified as Dontrell O. Dale, 22, was found at Pope Francis Haven Apartments and was arrested. Two juveniles were also detained.

Two guns were found under a tree north of the Appleway Trail. One of the weapons was reported stolen on June 28. Both weapons were taken and booked into evidence.

Detectives arrested Dale for 1st degree assault and possession of a stolen firearm. Dale was then taken and booked into Spokane County Jail.