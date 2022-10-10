Stolen wildfire truck from Stevens County Fire District 2 back in service

Fire Chief Rick Anderson said a landowner found the wildfire truck in Lincoln County in July.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire truck stolen from Stevens County Fire District 2 last summer is back in service.

KREM 2 first reported that the truck was missing back in May.

It was one of only two trucks the district two fire station had. This put the station out of service for several weeks. In the meantime, district 2 relied on assistance from nearby agencies to respond to calls until the truck was found and put back into service.

Fire Chief Rick Anderson said a landowner found the wildfire truck in Lincoln County in July. He said it was parked on private land and hidden among trees and brush.

After law enforcement recovered the truck, Anderson said it took several weeks and about $32,000 in repairs to get it to back on the road. He said they put the wildfire truck back into service two weeks ago.

