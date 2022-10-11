Liberty Lake police searching for person of interest who may have stolen $300,000 worth of jewelry

The burglary occurred at Consign Furniture and Jewelry in Liberty Lake on Monday, Oct. 10 around 8 p.m.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest allegedly robbed a furniture and jewelry store in Liberty Lake.

According to a press release, the burglary occurred at Consign Furniture and Jewelry in Liberty Lake on Monday, Oct. 10 around 8 p.m. The store reported the crime to police at 11 a.m. the next day.

At approximately 5 p.m., police said a woman entered the store and proceeded to hide inside until the store closed later that evening. After closing, the woman made her way through the store and allegedly stole approximately $300,000 worth of miscellaneous jewelry.

Anyone with information on the person of interest within the photos provided by LLPD is asked to contact the department at (509) 755-1140 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Those photos can be viewed below:

