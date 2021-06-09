Spokane police search for missing 32-year-old man with cerebral palsy

Eugene Johnson was last seen on June 3 at Riverfront Park in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Eugene Johnson, who has been missing since June 3.

According to police and Johnson's family, he was last seen when he left his apartment to visit Riverfront Park. He left his cell phone at home and only took a book bag and a water bottle. Johnson was most likely last seen in dark colored sweat pants and a dark or gray colored t-shirt.

Eugene is a white man who is 5’ 6” tall and about 160 pounds. He has also has facial hair.

Johnson also walks with a distinct limp due to his cerebral palsy. He is considered at-risk due to the disorder.