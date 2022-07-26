Spokane Fire Department battling house fire on South Morrill Drive

According to SFD, units are currently on scene and a primary search showed no one was harmed in the blaze.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews are currently battling a fire at a house on S. Morrill Drive.

According to officials, several crews are still working to extinguish the fire. A primary search showed that one was harmed in the blaze.

Officials also say the family that owned the home was out of town during the fire. At this time, the fire has been knocked down and crews are investigating what caused the incident.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

